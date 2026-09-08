Nui Phao Supports Education with Over VND 300 Million as New School Year Begins

On September 5, 2026, as schools celebrated the beginning of a new academic year, representatives of Nui Phao Mining visited schools across Thai Nguyen province to extend their congratulations. The Company also awarded scholarships to disadvantaged students, donated fire prevention and firefighting equipment to local schools, and contributed to education promotion funds at both the local and provincial levels.

Nui Phao Company awarded 10 "Tomorrow for You" scholarships to underprivileged students at Phu Lac Secondary School - Branch 2 (Phu Lac Commune).

With a total contribution of more than VND 300 million, the series of educational support activities on the threshold of the 2026–2027 academic year further demonstrates Nui Phao’s long-term commitment to local education, from expanding access to education and encouraging academic aspirations to helping create a safer learning environment for pupils and students.

Creating Opportunities, Empowering Dreams

In Phu Lac, An Khanh and Dai Phuc communes, where Nui Phao Mining maintains close local partnerships, the company’s “Tomorrow You Shine” scholarship programme continues to provide meaningful support to disadvantaged students who strive to excel academically, including orphans and ethnic minority children facing difficult circumstances.

This year, Nui Phao Mining awarded 19 scholarships worth VND 5 million each, totalling VND 95 million. Of these, 10 scholarships with a combined value of VND 50 million were presented at the new school year opening ceremony in Phu Lac Commune on September 5. In An Khanh and Dai Phuc communes, the Company partnered with the local Women’s Unions to visit, encourage and award nine scholarships to students facing particularly challenging circumstances.

Beyond providing direct support to students, Nui Phao Mining contributed VND 15 million to the education promotion funds of Phu Lac, An Khanh and Dai Phuc communes. The Company also donated VND 50 million to the Thai Nguyen Province Association for Promoting Education through the programme “Lighting up faith, Supporting students to school – For your love of learning.”

These contributions provide local communities with additional resources to support disadvantaged students and foster a culture of learning.

Nui Phao Supports Students and Builds a Brighter Future Through Meaningful Community Initiatives

Towards a Safer Learning Environment

Alongside helping students pursue their education, Nui Phao Mining places strong emphasis on improving safety conditions at educational institutions. On the occasion of the new school year, the Company donated 183 fire extinguishers, worth approximately VND 70 million, to An Khanh Commune. The equipment was handed over at the commune’s main school campus and will strengthen fire prevention and firefighting capacity at educational facilities throughout the area.

This initiative reflects Nui Phao’s comprehensive approach to educational support: addressing immediate needs while creating practical, long-term value and contributing to a safe learning environment in which students can study and develop with confidence.

Nui Phao supported 183 fire extinguishers for schools in An Khanh commune (Thai Nguyen), contributing to improving fire safety in schools.

Supporting future talent in mining and materials

Nui Phao Mining’s commitment to education also extends beyond the communities surrounding its operations to universities, particularly institutions that train future professionals for the natural resources and minerals sector.

At the opening ceremony for the 2026–2027 academic year at Hanoi University of Mining and Geology, the Company contributed VND 50 million to the University’s education promotion fund. The funding will support students in Surface Mining, Mineral Processing, New Materials and related disciplines.

Previously, during a field trip to the Nui Phao Mine for lecturers and students majoring in Mineral Resources Management, the Company awarded five scholarships worth a total of VND 25 million to students with strong academic performance and conduct.

From scholarships presented at the start of the school year to equipment that helps safeguard classrooms, Nui Phao’s educational initiatives are delivering tangible value to local communities.

For Nui Phao, supporting education means expanding opportunities for today’s younger generation while nurturing the talent needed for the future. It is also how the Company brings its parent company Masan Group’s “Doing Well by Doing Good” philosophy to life - demonstrating that sustainable business growth can go hand in hand with meaningful, long-term scontributions to communities and society.